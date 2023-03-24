Torremolinos residents' day to highlight multiculturalism The event will focus on the cuisine, crafts and music and dance of the different nationalities that make up the town's foreign population

A total of 17 expat associations will take part in the Torremolinos Residents' Day celebrations, which will be held in Plaza La Nogalera on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 March. The event will focus on the cuisine, crafts and music and dance of the different nationalities that make up the town's foreign population, which includes British, German, Dutch, Finnish, Chilean and Chinese, among others.

Formerly known as the foreign residents' day, the name of the event has been changed, because, according to mayor Margarita del Cid, "regardless of where you were born, if you have chosen to live in Torremolinos you are one of our residents".

Torremolinos boasts more than 14,000 foreign residents from 30 nationalities, which makes up around 20 per cent of the town's population, and this event is aimed at honouring the different cultures that coexist in the municipality.

Each country will offer its traditional food and drink, along with stalls selling artisan goods and souvenirs, while the live entertainment will include flamenco, Argentine tango, Cuban jazz and Chilean folk music.

The participating associations include the Asociación Filipino Multicultural en Andalucía, Amigos de Alemania, Asociación Cultural Caseta Chilena, Cubanos Unidos Torremolinos, Asociación Multicultural Artística Boliviana, Ciudad Islámica Torremolinos, United Hindus of Spain, and the Chinese Association.

The Cudeca Foundation will also have a stand at the event, where information about its services and the work the charity carries out will be available.

The festivities will take place on Saturday between 11am and 11pm, and on Sunday from 11am until 6pm.