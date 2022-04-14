Torremolinos to host festival to mark International Jazz Day The event will include 20 free recitals, along with the presentation of the first National Jazz Guide Awards

The Costa del Sol will host the International Jazz Day festival, a three-day music event that will be staged at different venues throughout the Torremolinos from Friday 29 April until Sunday 1 May.

The jazz extravaganza will include a total of 20 free performances at venues like the Casa de los Navajas, the gardens of the Pez Espada Hotel and the terrace of the Hotel Meliá.

The initiative is organised by the town hall, with the sponsorship of Cervezas San Miguel, and with the collaboration of the associations Aeplayas and Aehcos.

In addition to the jazz recitals, which will incorporate swing, traditional, modern and jazz-fusion, the event will also offer performances in some of the town's bars and at key points along the promenade, such as the Plaza del Remo.

The programme will feature some of the best national musicians and groups of the genre, including José Carra and his quintet, who will present their latest recording, Satellite.

Others include the Enrique Oliver Quartet, whose members include some of the most renowned musicians on the national jazz scene; and Carlos Sarduy and The Groove Messengers, a group whose frontman has been described as "undoubtedly one of the most active and versatile musicians on the Barcelona scene".

The culmination of the festival will take place at the Hotel Pez Espada on 1 May at 9pm, with the presentation of the first National Jazz Guide Awards, an event held to coincide with the Unesco International Jazz Day.

The National Jazz Guide is a new digital platform that promotes and offers information about the Spanish jazz scene, and the first edition has seen more than 170 nominations for the Best Jazz Musician in Spain award. More information: www.torremolinos.es