Top figures of flamenco head to Soho theatre in Malaga

El Teatro Soho Caixabank in Malaga will host for the fifth consecutive year Flamenco Soho, a series of recitals by eight of the leading figures from today's flamenco scene. The shows are held between March and July and will bring together orthodox artistes and those who perform what is termed 'new flamenco', a lighter style fused with other world music.

The cycle kicks off on Sunday 16 March with performances by Tomasa La Macanita and Rafael de Utrera, two singers considered pioneers within the Gypsy styles of Jerez de la Frontera and Utrera, two of the main cradles of flamenco song.

Tomasa La Macanita, a Gypsy singer born in the Santiago district of Jerez in 1969, grew up surrounded by some of the most celebrated singers in the history of flamenco. She possesses an unmistakable echo within styles like the soleares, siguiriyas and bulerías and is considered heir and successor of singers such as La Paquera de Jerez, La Fernanda de Utrera and La Perla de Cádiz. She is a favourite during the Andalusian summer flamenco festivals and has received numerous awards for her natural ability to reproduce the most orthodox styles of flamenco song.

Hailing from Calle Nueva, the very heart of Utrera's flamenco tradition, Rafael de Utrera was surrounded by this predominantly Gypsy art since he was born in 1973. He experienced the incredible voices of performers like El Perrate, Curro de Utrera, Manuel de Angustia, El Lebrijano and Enrique Montoya, all of who had a notable influence on the young singer, who excels in both the deep songs and the lighter styles of tangos, alegrías and tientos.

Other recitals include Aurora Vargas (30 April), Mayte Martín (25 May) and Miguel Poveda (11 July).

