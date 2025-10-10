Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Blues musicians Victor Sánchez and Paul Stylianou. SUR
Music

Top blues musicians head to Antequera concert cycle in north of Malaga province

The events take place at the Cambayá Records venue in October, November and December

Tony Bryant

Antequera

Friday, 10 October 2025, 09:47

The Cambayá Records music club in Antequera is hosting a series of blues concerts performed by some of the region's most established musicians and bands. The initiative presents concerts on Saturdays throughout October, November and December, the next of which takes place on Saturday 11 October, when The Blue Stompers Jump Review takes to the stage of the popular venue, located on the La Azucarera industrial estate in Antequera.

The Blue Stompers need no introduction to lovers of boogie, swing and jump music, as the band have been performing at venues along the coast, and also on the European blues circuit, for almost ten years. Fronted by harmonica player Paul Stylianou and guitarist Victor Sánchez, the band's repertoire is made up of classic blues hits and their own energetic compositions.

Another stalwart on the local blues scene, Lito Blues Band, bring their distinctive style to the venue on Saturday 18 October. The veteran Malaga group was founded by legendary guitarist José Fernández 'Lito', one of the coast's most celebrated blues musicians whose career has spanned almost 40 years.

November concerts include Nacho and The Browns (1st), Kid Carlos Band (15th), Syrah Morrison (22nd) and Joaquín Bermúdez (29th). Blues Band de Granada are scheduled for the 6 December, while Andy Cortès will close the cycle on 13 December

All concerts start at 7.30pm.

www.cambaya.com

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New viewpoints will allow visitors to enjoy Costa del Sol beauty spot
  2. 2 Art, sea and elegance: the new language of luxury
  3. 3 Oktoberfest comes to eastern Costa del Sol town
  4. 4 Benalmádena ice rink to reopen for season with big charity event for local girl
  5. 5 Autumn lunch date to support stray and abandoned cats and dogs at Mijas animal shelter
  6. 6 Costa del Sol-based arts organisation wins international award for volunteer work
  7. 7 Torre de Vega: authentic home cooking and top-quality cuts of meat
  8. 8 Local shopping campaign launched on eastern Costa del Sol
  9. 9 New day centre for disability care begins to take shape in Benalmádena
  10. 10 Mijas tees up new municipal golf school aimed at local youngsters

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Top blues musicians head to Antequera concert cycle in north of Malaga province

Top blues musicians head to Antequera concert cycle in north of Malaga province