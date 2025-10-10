Top blues musicians head to Antequera concert cycle in north of Malaga province

Tony Bryant Antequera Friday, 10 October 2025, 09:47 Share

The Cambayá Records music club in Antequera is hosting a series of blues concerts performed by some of the region's most established musicians and bands. The initiative presents concerts on Saturdays throughout October, November and December, the next of which takes place on Saturday 11 October, when The Blue Stompers Jump Review takes to the stage of the popular venue, located on the La Azucarera industrial estate in Antequera.

The Blue Stompers need no introduction to lovers of boogie, swing and jump music, as the band have been performing at venues along the coast, and also on the European blues circuit, for almost ten years. Fronted by harmonica player Paul Stylianou and guitarist Victor Sánchez, the band's repertoire is made up of classic blues hits and their own energetic compositions.

Another stalwart on the local blues scene, Lito Blues Band, bring their distinctive style to the venue on Saturday 18 October. The veteran Malaga group was founded by legendary guitarist José Fernández 'Lito', one of the coast's most celebrated blues musicians whose career has spanned almost 40 years.

November concerts include Nacho and The Browns (1st), Kid Carlos Band (15th), Syrah Morrison (22nd) and Joaquín Bermúdez (29th). Blues Band de Granada are scheduled for the 6 December, while Andy Cortès will close the cycle on 13 December

All concerts start at 7.30pm.

www.cambaya.com