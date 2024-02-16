This where you can see classic vehicles race through the mountain roads of the Axarquía

One of the cars that will be taking part in this year's rally. SUR

Jennie Rhodes Comares Friday, 16 February 2024, 14:32 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Fifty-seven classic vehicles are taking part in this year's Clásica Villa de Comares car rally on Saturday 24 February.

Vehicles must be over 25 years old to enter the event which is now in its fourth year and attracts classic car enthusiasts from around Spain.

Organisers explained that GPS systems are used to check that participants comply with the speed limits of 50 kilometres per hour "and penalties are imposed for overtaking and undertaking".

The event is divided into two sections; the morning section of 90 kilometres and the afternoon section of 155 kilometres, which takes in the villages and towns of El Borge, Rincón de la Victoria and Colmenar in the Axarquía as well as the road that crosses Los Montes de Málaga.

The fifty-seven vehicles include Minis, Seat 600s, VW Beetles, R8s, Alfa Romeos, and Porsche 924 and 944.

The rally starts at 10.45am and the results will be published at 8.15pm, followed by a presentation of trophies for the winners.

For further information including rally times, places to eat in the village, route maps and other information visit: www.clasicavilladecomares.wordpress.com.