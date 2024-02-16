Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
One of the cars that will be taking part in this year's rally. SUR
This where you can see classic vehicles race through the mountain roads of the Axarquía
Motoring

This where you can see classic vehicles race through the mountain roads of the Axarquía

The Clásica Villa de Comares rally will see 57 cars competing, all of which are over 25 years old

Jennie Rhodes

Jennie Rhodes

Comares

Friday, 16 February 2024, 14:32

Compartir

Fifty-seven classic vehicles are taking part in this year's Clásica Villa de Comares car rally on Saturday 24 February.

Vehicles must be over 25 years old to enter the event which is now in its fourth year and attracts classic car enthusiasts from around Spain.

Organisers explained that GPS systems are used to check that participants comply with the speed limits of 50 kilometres per hour "and penalties are imposed for overtaking and undertaking".

The event is divided into two sections; the morning section of 90 kilometres and the afternoon section of 155 kilometres, which takes in the villages and towns of El Borge, Rincón de la Victoria and Colmenar in the Axarquía as well as the road that crosses Los Montes de Málaga.

The fifty-seven vehicles include Minis, Seat 600s, VW Beetles, R8s, Alfa Romeos, and Porsche 924 and 944.

The rally starts at 10.45am and the results will be published at 8.15pm, followed by a presentation of trophies for the winners.

For further information including rally times, places to eat in the village, route maps and other information visit: www.clasicavilladecomares.wordpress.com.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ryanair adds more flight routes to Malaga linking the Costa del Sol to 89 airports this peak season
  2. 2 SUR in English real estate roundtable - a Secure Investment and Enviable Lifestyle
  3. 3 First two stages of Vuelta a Andalucía cycle race called off due to farmers' protests
  4. 4 Stepson of Marbella mayor faces 22 years in prison for alleged drug trafficking between Spain and northern Europe
  5. 5 Viral video: Is this the most difficult supermarket to get into in Spain?
  6. 6 In pictures: Wild horses, mares and foals pay special visit to Sierra Nevada ski resort after recent storms
  7. 7 Almost half of all new residents who moved to Andalucía last year chose Malaga
  8. 8 These are that recipients that will be honoured at the prestigious M for Malaga provincial awards
  9. 9 'You have a fine pending payment': The SMS text message traffic authorities in Spain are urging you to ignore
  10. 10 More than 80 per cent of children diagnosed with cancer in Spain overcome the disease

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad