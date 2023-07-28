The summer music festival in Malaga province that brings together the best of the blues

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The festival is held in front of the Real Colegiata Santa María. SUR
Antequera becomes a temple to the blues with the 33rd Cambayá Blues Festival today and tomorrow

SUR in English

Antequera

Friday, 28 July 2023, 13:58

The Antequera Blues Festival Cambayá is celebrating its 33rd year and starts tonight (Friday 28 July) at 10.30pm in the plaza in front of the Real Colegiata Santa María church. The night will resonating with sounds of The Allnighters, 'a leading group in the national blues scene' from Pamplona. They are followed by the indefatigable Richard Ray Farrel and the All Star Blues Band

On Saturday evening, at 10.30pm Mr. Groovy & The Blue Heads accompanied by ten musicians will be on stage playing authentic blues with soul and funk. For the grand finale and closing act of the festival, Texan John Duer and his band The Blues Freaks will take the audience on a journey to the deepest roots of blues.

More information: www.cambaya.com/about-5

