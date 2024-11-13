The Other Side: the leading Pink Floyd tribute concert comes to Andalucía

The tour will stop in Malaga on 22 November, Seville on 23 November and El Ejido on 14 December, with tickets already sold out for the Cordoba show

SIE Málaga Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 13:26 | Updated 14:04h.

Among the many musical tributes to Pink Floyd, The Other Side stands out. This show excels thanks to its exceptional musical quality, the skill of its musicians and the deep respect with which these professionals have studied the immortal legacy of the British band. The show also includes an impressive stage setup, with powerful visuals that bring to life the best moments of the David Gilmour-led ensemble.

The Other Side, considered the leading tribute to Pink Floyd, is now embarking on a tour through Andalucía, stopping at the París 15 venue in Malaga on 22 November, followed by Seville (23 November), Cordoba (30 November, already sold out) and El Ejido (15 December).

What began as a simple tribute concert to Pink Floyd on 29 June 2012 in Menorca has blossomed, with the band returning to the stage with an energetic and powerful setlist representing the best of the British group. Ten years and multiple tours later, The Other Side offers a light and sound show that rivals any event, leaving no one indifferent.

For over two hours, audiences will experience the feeling of seeing and hearing one of the most influential psychedelic and symphonic rock bands in history. The band captivates with a carefully curated selection of songs where the British quartet's biggest hits are presented in total harmony.

Instrumental quality

Without a doubt, the vocal and instrumental quality of The Other Side sets it apart as Spain’s most acclaimed tribute to the creators of The Dark Side of the Moon. Even the most demanding Pink Floyd fans recognise that Shanti Gordi captures David Gilmour’s vocal range perfectly. The guitarist of The Other Side has also deeply researched Gilmour’s sound, using identical pedals and effects to faithfully recreate his evocative guitar tones.

The iconic circular screen

The Other Side also brings to the stage Pink Floyd's iconic circular screen, a hallmark of the band’s best live shows. The flawless synchronisation of live music with hypnotic visuals successfully recreates the spectacular staging that has always characterised this legendary psychedelic rock band.

A powerful concert and, ultimately, an experience no true rock fan should miss.

For more information and ticket sales, visit:

https://neverlandconcerts.com/en/concert/the-other-side-malaga-buy-tickets-tribute-punk-floydn/