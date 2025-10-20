The mysteries of nature comes to life: Bioparc Fuengirola celebrates a wild and magical Halloween

SUR in English Fuengirola Monday, 20 October 2025, 11:39 Share

Mystery descends on Bioparc Fuengirola’s Trees this Halloween. From Monday 27 October, the park will be decked out with decorations of fear and magic to celebrate one of the most eagerly-awaited periods of the year: Halloween.

For seven days, nature will mingle with legends and the most enigmatic creatures, inviting young and old alike to enjoy a unique experience among jungles, nocturnal sounds and unexpected surprises.

Visitors will find a completely transformed Bioparc: decorated corners, hidden characters and an atmosphere full of mystery and colour.

Every step will become a sensory adventure, where the most surprising wildlife and forest stories intertwine with the spirit of Halloween.

Among the many surprises awaiting visitors is a themed photo booth, created especially for the occasion. It will be the perfect place to capture a “terrifyingly fun” memory and enter the draw for four annual passes by uploading your photo to Instagram and tagging @bioparcfuengirola.

And to complete the journey, the park's restaurant will offer a themed menu inspired by the flavours of autumn, with nods to the most mysterious celebration of the year.

Adventures and challenges for the whole family

From Thursday 30 October to Sunday 2 November, families can take part in a themed treasure hunt that will take them around the park with challenges about nocturnal creatures and nature legends.

Forms will be available at the ticket office and, once completed, can be deposited in a box located at the restaurant. All participating families will be entered into a draw for four tickets.

From Tuesday 28th to Sunday 2nd, the Halloween photocall — located in the America exit area — will be open for those who want to have fun in front of the camera.

Saturday, 1 November: the big Halloween celebration

Saturday will be the epicentre of the celebration, with extended hours until 7:30 p.m. and special activities for the whole family.

The little ones can become explorers of the unknown in the children's workshops:

‘Little Vampires’ (from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.)

‘River Monsters’ (from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

both with prior registration.

At 6:00 p.m., visitors can take a special tour of the “La Cámara de las Maravillas” (Chamber of Wonders), and at 7:00 p.m., in “Claro de Selva” (Junlge Glade), enjoy an activity featuring birds and mammals set to Halloween music and decorations.

(Last admission to the park at 6:00 p.m. and closing at 7:30 p.m.)

Sunday, 2 November: farewell to the wildest Halloween

On Sunday, the magic will continue with the children's workshop ‘Little Vampires’ (from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.), as the grand finale to a week of adventures and discoveries in the enchanted jungles.

Special promotion: Free admission for children in costume

On 31 October and 1 November, all children aged 3 to 9 who come in full costume will be admitted to the park free of charge when accompanied by an adult with a general admission ticket. See conditions on the Bioparcfuengirola.es website. A perfect opportunity to experience Halloween with the family surrounded by nature and fun.