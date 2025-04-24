The little jungle guardian: Spain’s first Malayan tapir calf is born

SUR in English Fuengirola Thursday, 24 April 2025, 08:52 Compartir

The gentle sound of tropical rain on the dense foliage and the murmur of the jungle welcome a very special new resident at BIOPARC Fuengirola. On 29 March, this park in Málaga became the setting for a historic moment in biodiversity conservation: the birth of Spain’s first Malayan tapir calf (Tapirus indicus).

This remarkable event marks a milestone that establishes BIOPARC Fuengirola as a European benchmark in the reproduction of one of Southeast Asia’s most threatened species. The birth is the result of the park’s ongoing dedication to international conservation programmes and the meticulous efforts of a team fully committed to protecting this unique animal.

A birth that brings hope

The mother, Rawa, arrived at BIOPARC Fuengirola from Edinburgh Zoo and is part of the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP), coordinated by EAZA. After a pregnancy lasting over 390 days—one of the longest among land mammals—she gave birth without complications in a controlled and safe environment.

From the very beginning, the calf has shown healthy behaviour, feeding normally and developing steadily. Right now, the young tapir is in a constant phase of growth. Visitors can see it under its mother's watchful eye, enjoying the outdoor area, trotting around and exploring every corner. During their first few months, Malayan tapir calves rely completely on maternal care.

They are born with a striped and spotted coat that acts as natural camouflage in the undergrowth. This pattern remains until around six months of age, when they begin to develop the distinctive two-tone colouring of adults.

At this early stage, the calf starts to investigate plants and explore its surroundings. They are known for being active, curious and highly alert to sounds and movements—instincts that help protect them. This growth period is vital for their physical, neurological and social development, and in optimal conditions, like those at BIOPARC Fuengirola, calves can achieve a healthy and balanced pace of growth.

The Malayan tapir: a time-traveller in danger

The Malayan tapir is considered a true living fossil. Its lineage dates back over 50 million years, and although it may seem strange and solitary, it is closely related to horses and rhinos.

Native to the dense jungles of Malaysia, Thailand and Sumatra, its habitat has been drastically reduced due to deforestation, agricultural expansion and poaching. Fewer than 2,500 individuals are estimated to remain in the wild, placing it in the ‘Endangered’ category on the IUCN Red List.

A calf yet to be named

The story of this calf doesn’t end with its birth. BIOPARC Fuengirola wants to involve the public in this special chapter and will soon launch a campaign inviting people to help choose its name. It’s a symbolic but powerful way to connect people with the cause of conservation.

Meet it in person – now with children's tickets for one euro, until 31 May

If you'd like to meet the Malayan tapir and witness this special moment, you can do so by visiting BIOPARC Fuengirola. The park has just launched a special offer to help everyone discover this little one, along with the rest of the animals and plants it protects. From 21 April to 31 May, when you buy a general admission ticket, a children's ticket will cost just one euro. This euro goes entirely to the BIOPARC Foundation.

Located in the heart of the town, just steps from the seafront promenade, the park offers a unique immersive experience where visitors can explore carefully recreated habitats such as the forests of Southeast Asia, Madagascar, Equatorial Africa, the Indo-Pacific and now the rainforests of Central and South America.

BIOPARC’s philosophy removes visual barriers and encourages close contact with the animals, always with the utmost respect. This makes BIOPARC Fuengirola the perfect plan for families, nature lovers and school groups looking for something different—an educational and exciting experience.

BIOPARC Fuengirola is open every day of the year and offers a wide range of activities and experiences for all ages. For more information on prices, opening hours and news, visit www.bioparcfuengirola.es.