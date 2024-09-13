The Gypsy Fred Astaire returns to nostalgic tavern in Torremolinos

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Friday, 13 September 2024, 11:36 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

One of Andalucía's most celebrated flamenco dancers will bring his latest show to La Taberna Flamenca Pepe López in Torremolinos (Plaza de la Gamba Alegre) on Friday 20 September.

El Carrete de Malaga Baila a Manuel de Falla will feature the spectacular dance routines of the man known as the 'Gypsy Fred Astaire', and the music of the renowned Spanish pianist and composer, celebrated for his knowledge of flamenco, specifically cante jondo (deep song).

El Carrete, whose career has spanned more than 60 years, is known for his unconventional and spontaneous style of flamenco dance, a style that developed after seeing his idol Fred Astaire dancing in a Hollywood movie when he was a child.

He is no stranger to the stage in this historic flamenco tavern (known as El Jaleo during the 1970s and '80s), as he performed with many artistes here in its heyday, including Camarón de la Isla, Paco de Lucía and El Terromoto de Jerez.

For his latest offering, El Carrete will be joined on stage by several of Malaga's most established performers, including Luisa Chicano, a local dancer famed for her power and grace when performing the alegrías and tangos; Alejandro Estrada, a singer who specialises in the purest styles of flamenco song; and guitarist Antonio Soto, who has accompanied some of the art's most formidable singers and dancers.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 10pm, cost 25 euros and include a drink on arrival.

www.tabernaflamencapepelopez.es