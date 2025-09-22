The dolphin family at Loro Parque welcomes a new member

SUR in English Málaga Monday, 22 September 2025, 12:38 Share

Loro Parque celebrates a victory in wildlife conservation as a healthy female bottlenose dolphin calf joins the team. The cetacean was born to her mom, Luna, an adult dolphin who has brought joy to many visitors over the last few years. Loro Parque is known as one of the best zoos in the world, but what most people miss is the huge role the park plays in conservation, and a new healthy baby is the confirmation of those efforts. But the truth is that this little one’s birth is a huge cause for celebration, because she’s not alone. She’s part of a bigger story, a baby boom that has welcomed more than 5 newborns from different species in just the last three months.

After a lot of anticipation, the Loro Parque Zoo has revealed that the calf’s name is Estrella, which comes in perfect since it means "star" in Spanish, and from the moment she was born on July 7, 2025, not only that but her mom’s name means “Moon” (Luna)!! Making it even more special.

Fortunately, Estrella is healthy and is doing everything that a newborn dolphin should: staying by her mom’s side, nursing, and learning how to swim properly and in coordination with Luna. On top of that, there’s a dedicated team of veterinarians as well as caretakers that are keeping close attention on them both; this way, the park makes sure that every need is covered for a healthy and steady growth. Also, they’ve even given Luna and Estrella their own private habitat, the park's large medical pool, so that they have plenty of space to bond away from the group.

While a new baby is a celebration everywhere, you might be wondering, "Why are all these zoo babies so important?" Well, there’s a lot more involved, since each birth means a victory for conservation. Especially for species that are threatened or endangered, and while bottlenose dolphins are currently listed as a species of "least concern", they still face massive threats in the wild.

That’s where places like Loro Parque play a crucial role. As Javier Almunia, Scientific Advisor at the Loro Parque Foundation, explains that the knowledge gained from caring for those animals is priceless. Scientists learn about their reproductive biology, health, and social behaviors. This info is a game-changer for helping other dolphin species that are already on the brink of extinction.

While Estrella is the protagonist right now, you should that Loro Parque is experiencing what can only be called a "baby boom", with births happening all across the park, just in the last few months, the park has welcomed a baby sloth, born on June 16th to mom Pauline, a baby orca named Teno and golden lion tamarins as well as lemurs.

The best part is that this isn’t just luck. It’s the result of incredible care, world-class habitats, and successful participation in international breeding programs. These programs, run by groups like the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA), make sure that animal populations in human care remain genetically diverse and healthy.

For over 50 years, Loro Parque hasn’t just been a place to see animals; it’s been a pillar of protection. The president of Loro Parque Group, Wolfgang Kiessling, sees each birth as a direct reflection of their commitment to animal conservation.

That’s why the arrival of baby Estrella is a story of joy and conservation success. She represents the incredible cycle of life that’s present at Loro Parque and the dedicated team of humans who work tirelessly behind the scenes. She’s a reminder of the beauty of the natural world and the importance of protecting it for generations to come.