Take in an art walk around Cómpeta this weekend

Jennie Rhodes Cómpeta Friday, 12 September 2025, 09:46 | Updated 09:52h.

The 16th ArtWalk Cómpeta is on from today, Friday 12 to Sunday 14 September and venues are open from 11am to 2pm and then from 4 until 8pm.

Once again the town is showcasing work by around 40 local Spanish and international artists, featuring painting, drawing and sculpture to photography, ceramics and digital art. There is performance art in the shape of live music, poetry and more.

Thirteen countries are represented: Spain, Cuba, Germany, Japan, Belgium, Switzerland, France, Ireland, Lithuania, UK, Italy, Netherlands and Poland. The artists are exhibiting their work in locations around the town and visitors have the opportunity to speak with them and purchase or commission work.

There is an information desk on Plaza Almijara with brochures with a map of the route. They are also available at places around Cómpeta and on the coast and online to download. Facebook: artwalk.competa.official; Instagram: @artwalk_competa; website: www.artwalkcompeta.eu or email: contact.artwalk.competa@gmail.com.