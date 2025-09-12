Take in an art walk around Cómpeta this weekend
The event, now in its sixteenth year, is showcasing the work of around 40 artists from 13 different countries
Jennie Rhodes
Cómpeta
Friday, 12 September 2025, 09:46
The 16th ArtWalk Cómpeta is on from today, Friday 12 to Sunday 14 September and venues are open from 11am to 2pm and then from 4 until 8pm.
Once again the town is showcasing work by around 40 local Spanish and international artists, featuring painting, drawing and sculpture to photography, ceramics and digital art. There is performance art in the shape of live music, poetry and more.
Thirteen countries are represented: Spain, Cuba, Germany, Japan, Belgium, Switzerland, France, Ireland, Lithuania, UK, Italy, Netherlands and Poland. The artists are exhibiting their work in locations around the town and visitors have the opportunity to speak with them and purchase or commission work.
There is an information desk on Plaza Almijara with brochures with a map of the route. They are also available at places around Cómpeta and on the coast and online to download. Facebook: artwalk.competa.official; Instagram: @artwalk_competa; website: www.artwalkcompeta.eu or email: contact.artwalk.competa@gmail.com.
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.