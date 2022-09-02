Summer feria fever returns to the streets of Mijas Pueblo The third and final feria of the season in the municipality will take place from 6 until 11 September

Mijas Pueblo is gearing up for its annual summer fair, which will take place from Tuesday 6 until Sunday 11 September.

The third and final feria of the season in the municipality, which this year will be one day longer than in previous years, is held in honour of the town's patron, the Virgen de la Peña.

The fun begins on Tuesday, 'children's day', when the price of the majority of the fairground attractions is reduced to two euros.

The colourful parade of giants and big heads will leave the town hall building at 6.30pm, while the official inauguration of the feria and the illumination of the lights will commence at 10pm.

This will be followed by the selection and crowning of the feria king and queen for 2022.

The activities of the daytime fair will begin on Wednesday 7 September, when revellers flock to the town centre adorned in traditional attire to enjoy a programme of live music and entertainment, local gastronomy (including free paella), and traditional activities such as sevillanas, flamenco and folk dancing.

The Jardines de Muro will host a series of concerts at 5.30pm each afternoon, which will bring the day time activities to a close.

Patron's feast day

The highlight of the festivities takes place on Thursday, when the town shuts down to mark the patron's feast day, an event that includes religious services and a colourful procession of the iconic image through the streets of the town, which is followed by a night of merry making that continues until the early hours.

The night fair, which is located on Avenida de Mexico, includes all the excitement of the fairground attractions, along with the casetas, which offer entertainment from around 10pm until 5am.

The municipal caseta will host free concerts each night at 11.30pm. These will include María Peláe (Friday), a Malaga singer who fuses flamenco with pop music; Medina Azahara (Saturday), one of Spain's top-selling rock bands; and Siempre Asi (Sunday), a seven-piece vocal group that are renowned for their catchy sevillana-infused pop music.

For a full programme of concerts, see www.mijas.es