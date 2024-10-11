Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The English Cemetery. SUR
Sign up for a full moon guided tour of the English Cemetery in Malaga
Sign up for a full moon guided tour of the English Cemetery in Malaga

During the tours (which last one hour) visitors will gain a better understanding of the cultural and historical richness of this city-centre burial ground

Friday, 11 October 2024, 13:27

The full moon has always been a powerful symbol in different cultures. For some it is a time of harvest, for others of fullness and fertility, for some it is a symbol of energy and for others of family unity.

The English Cemetery Foundation is launching a new activity on 17 October: guided tours on full moon nights. It seems to us a unique moment to enter the oldest cemetery in the Iberian Peninsula in a different way. Discover some of the most important moments in Malaga's history through the protagonists buried there, such as William Mark (founding consul of the cemetery), Joseph Noble, Robert Boyd, Gerald Brenan and Jorge Guillén among others.

During the tour (which lasts one hour) visitors will discover curiosities, traditions and stories, gaining a better understanding of the cultural and historical richness of this cemetery.

The visits are conducted by volunteers from the foundation in two sessions (8pm or 10pm) with limited capacity. To book for the tour in English, email: info@cementerioinglesmalaga.org

