Serranía de Ronda village to host music and beer festival

The Allioli Oktober Bier Fest returns to the Serranía de Ronda village of Jimera de Líbar this weekend, an event that presents a day of fun and live music for the whole family, along with the chance to enjoy a variety of German beers and others from around the world. Organised in collaboration with the town hall, the event takes place tomorrow (Saturday 4 October) between midday and midnight in the square outside Bar Allioli y Más.

As in previous years, some of the area's most established bands and musicians are lined up to perform throughout the day. These include Malaga-based indie rock band Futuras Cuñadas, who have recently released their debut album; The Coven, a band who have become popular on the local rock music scene over the last ten years; Alpha Dogs, a local duo that perform classic rock covers; and Manu Sonido, an Argentinean rumba-rock musician based in Fuengirola who creates his music with a fusion of traditional instruments and modern sound technology.

Bar Allioli y Más has been promoting the local music scene since 2008, and it attracts many of the province's top musicians, both Spanish and foreign, so it promises to be an exciting day for lovers of live music, and, of course, strong beer.

On Sunday, the venue will host its habitual 'hangover party', with live entertainment from 2pm.