San Pedro Alcántara gears up for last 'feria' of the year in Andalucía

Tony Bryant San Pedro Alcántara Friday, 11 October 2024, 13:22

Preparations are under way for the last Andalusian fair of the year, the Feria de San Pedro Alcántara, which will take place from Tuesday 15 to Sunday 20 October. Held on the fairground located on the Finca La Caridad estate in honour of the town's patron, the Franciscan monk, San Pedro de Alcántara, the festivities kick off with the traditional parade of the 'giants and big heads', which takes place on Tuesday at 6.30pm.

This will be followed by a firework display held on La Salida beach at 9.30pm, which signals the official inauguration of the festivities and the lighting up of the entrance arch.

The 'casetas' will offer traditional music and dance performances, including flamenco, copla, pasodobles and sevillanas, while the municipal caseta will offer free concerts by national artistes.

For the children, the rides will be the main attraction and the fairground will be free of music between 7pm and 9pm to allow youngsters with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) to enjoy the fair.

Sunday is children's day, when the price of many rides will be reduced.

The day fair will be inaugurated on Wednesday, when the streets and plaza's in the town centre will overflow with revellers dressed in traditional costumes dancing sevillanas, and enjoying local cuisine washed down with plenty of Cartojal. The busiest day will be Saturday 19, the saint's feast day and an official holiday in the town, a day when the locals flock to marvel at the parade of horse-drawn carriages.