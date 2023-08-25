Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Blue Stompers will perform at the Salón Varietés. SUR
Salón Varietés reopens for new season with series of live concerts
Events

Salón Varietés reopens for new season with series of live concerts

The theatre will offer three shows during September, including a night of traditional blues and boogie music

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Friday, 25 August 2023, 20:18

The Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola will swing open its doors for its 2023/24 season with a series of live music concerts in September. The new season will start on Friday 8 September with a performance by local favourite Malissa Carver, whose Viva la Diva show will present the music of Beyonce, Aretha Franklin, Barbara Streisand and Celine Dion, among others.

Saturday 23 September will be dedicated to the golden boy of pop, Cliff Richard, a tribute show that will offer a journey through his 70-year career as the third top selling artist in the UK Singles Chart history, after The Beatles and Elvis.

The last in the series is The Blues Room on Friday 29 September, a night of traditional blues music presented by some of the genre's top national and international bands. These will include Tina Bednoff, an established Finnish rhythm and blues guitarist and singer whose influences come from jazz and ragtime music; Iñaki Moreno, a Spanish vocalist and guitarist with more than 20 years' experience playing in numerous bands, and festivals, both on the Spanish and European blues circuits; and Dani Rossi, a British-born Italian musician well-known on the London blues scene.

There will also be performances by Madrid-based Jonás Molina, whose repertoire includes blues, swing, boogie woogie and rockabilly; and Malaga's most original blues band, The Blue Stompers Jump Review. Formed in 2014, this band have established themselves at top festivals and venues in Spain and Europe, sharing the stage with the likes of Wilko Johnson, Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials, and Steve West Weston.

Tickets for the shows, which start at 7.30pm, cost 18€ from the theatre's website, or from the box office. www.salonvarietestheatre.com

