Salón Varietés offers double dose of frivolous drag fun

The coast's most popular, and certainly the most outrageous, drag duo, Dragtastic, will bring their frivolous fun to the Salón Varietés Theatre this weekend.

Barry Pugh and John Sharples have created one of the coasts top acts with their quick-fire, risqué, and sometimes provocative sense of humour, although the duo have stressed that their show in Fuengirola will be kept to family entertainment.

The couple have built up a strong following along the coast and their show offers all the gaudy outfits, ostentatious make-up, social satire and high-wired fun one would expect from a cabaret drag show.

The act has been hailed as a «a real tour de force of live comedy and mime entertainment». The duo, known as «the funniest thing on four legs», has performed both in the UK and all over Europe, and they are three-times winners of the Tenerife Entertainment Awards.

The fun kicks off tonight (Friday) at 7.30pm, with a repeat show on Saturday at the same time. Tickets cost 18 euros and are available from www.salonvarietes.com, or form the box office Monday to Friday between 11.30am and 2pm.