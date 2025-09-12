Salón Varietés in Fuengirola returns for autumn season with 60 years of musical theatre

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Friday, 12 September 2025, 09:38 Share

The Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola swings back into action again this month with the first of its autumn shows, The Wonderful West End, which will be staged on Friday 12 and Saturday 13 September at 7.30pm. The show features West End star Michael Sterling, who is heading back to the Costa del Sol to perform his latest show, which takes the audience on a theatrical journey covering 60 years of musical theatre.

Sterling's career, which has spanned almost four decades, has encompassed theatre, television, radio and recording: his West End credits include playing the title role in The Phantom of the Opera, which he performed more than 1,000 times at Her Majesty's Theatre in London; as well as the role of Jean Valjean in Les Misérables.

The internationally acclaimed performer, born in Carmarthenshire in West Wales in 1970, but who moved to London when he was 17, will present the music from hit musicals like The Sound of Music, Evita, Chess, Grease, The Jersey Boys, We Will Rock You and, of course, Les Misérables and Phantom.

The theatre will continue with its musical shows on Friday 19 and Saturday 20 September with a performance by Queen Supreme, a tribute to the legendary rock band fronted by Freddie Mercury. The concert will present Craig Norris as the flamboyant Mercury and will include many of Queen's most iconic hits. This show will also include tributes to Pink, performed by Ruth Norris; and Gary Scott, who will take the audience on a journey through Bruce Springsteen's classic rock anthems.

The following Friday (26 September) is aimed at lovers of orthodox blues, when The Blues Room returns. This night will present some of the genre's most established bands and musicians from the USA, Finland, Argentina, Spain and the UK. Organised by Paul Stylianou and The Blue Stompers Jump Review, this year's lineup includes renowned performers like Richard Ray Farrell, Mama Paula and Iñaki Moreno.

Tickets for the shows are available from the box office, or from www.salonvarietes.com