Rolling back the years on the Costa with festival of iconic legends of modern music

The second half of this year's Festival of Legends tribute concert cycle will continue throughout September and the beginning of October at the municipal auditorium in Benalmádena. Organised by Ocio Music, the first half of this well-established festival took place in Mijas throughout August and offered tributes to some of the world's most formidable artistes, and the forthcoming series in Benalmádena will offer even more nostalgic music from the 1960s up until the 21st century. These will include nights dedicated to performers such as Elvis, Sinatra and Buddy Holly, to Elton John, Madonna, Robbie Williams and Queen, as well as AC/DC, The Three Tenors, the Bee Gees and Abba.

The concerts are performed by national and international artistes, all of whom are considered masters in their particular field. One of these is the British singer Andrew Rafferty, who is considered the UK's best tribute to Phil Collins (20 September). Rafferty has been performing since 1994, and he started his tribute to the singer responsible for hits such as In the Air Tonight, Easy Lover and Sussudio at the end of 2006.

Greg Bannis, who was lead vocalist with Hot Chocolate from 1992 until 2010, will perform on 29 September, although not with a tribute to the '70s funk band. Bannis has been touring the UK and other European countries with a Bob Marley tribute show, so fans of the Jamaican reggae star's music will be treated to some of his most iconic songs.

Another artist to appear (6 October), and someone who is no stranger to Malaga, is Miguel Concha, considered the 'best Michael Jackson tribute artist' by Rolling Stone magazine. This incredible performer has impressed audiences all over Europe with his ability to reproduce the dazzling dance routines and extensive musical repertoire of 'the king of pop'.

The Chilean entertainer bears an uncanny physical and artistic resemblance to Jackson, who he has been imitating for more than three decades. The show presents many of Jackson's most celebrated hits from his long career, including songs from Thriller, Bad, and Dangerous.

On 11 October, the powerful voice of Sevillian singer Diana Arriaza will pay tribute to Amy Winehouse. She has performed the show in venues throughout Spain, as well as in Portugal and the United Kingdom, and she reproduces hits like Back to Black, Rehab and Love is a Losing Game with relative ease.

Arriaza has collaborated with several top national producers and composers after reaching the semi-finals on the television talent show La Voz España, and the finals of Tierra de Talento. She has shared the stage with Robin Banerjee (Amy Winehouse's guitarist), David Bisbal, Ricky Martin, Manuel Carrasco and La Oreja de Van Gogh, among others.

The festival will close on 12 October with a special tribute to three divas of the pop and soul world, Tina Turner, Cher and Whitney Houston, and the master of the soft rock ballad, Neil Diamond.

Tickets cost 20 euros in advance and 25 euros at the door, and can be reserved on 633647260. Residents of Benalmádena and senior citizens will receive a five-euro reduction.