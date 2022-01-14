Rockin Race Jamboree returns to Torremolinos for 28th edition The four-day, retro extravaganza has become the most important American roots music festival in Europe

London band The Comet Combo will bring their classic rock and roll to the retro music festival next month. / SUR

The town of Torremolinos is gearing up for one of its biggest cultural events of the year, the coveted Rockin Race Jamboree, which will be held next month.

The music festival was cancelled last year due to the pandemic and there was some concern as to whether the 28th edition would be staged this year, but organisers have announced the festival will go ahead, although it will adhere to any covid regulations in force at the time.

Capacity restrictions is one of the most likely measures, so early reservations for the main concerts held in the municipal auditorium has been advised.

Organisers also intend to present the highlight of the festival, an afternoon of live music and a classic American car parade on the seafront in Playamar, but stressed that this will depend on any further restrictions enforced to combat the latest wave of the virus.

The festival will begin with a launch party at the Hotel Barracuda in Torremolinos on Wednesday 2 February, and continue at the auditorium from Thursday 3 until Saturday 5 February from 8pm.

Other daytime concerts are planned at the hotel, and also in Plaza del Remo, but it is advisable to check the festival website in case of any changes.

The website also offers a complete list of the regulations that have been enforced to ensure the protection of the audience, musicians and staff. These will include the wearing of face masks and the presentation of a covid passport or a negative PCR test to gain access to the hotel and the auditorium.

The four-day retro extravaganza is the most important American roots music festival in Europe. Nominated 'best music festival' by the Ameripolitan Music Awards in Memphis, the event presents live performances by some of the genres most celebrated artistes.

International musicians

The festival has gained momentum over the years because it presents musicians from all over Europe, the USA and Latin America.

Fans of rock and roll travel from all over Europe and Spain to enjoy the gathering, many of whom dress in classic 50s style attire especially for the event.

This year's line-up includes Reverend Horton Heat, a musician from Texas who has become known as the "godfather of modern rockabilly and psychobilly". His band of the same name formed in 1986 and began performing swing, big band and rockabilly classics in the clubs around Dallas. Today, they have recorded 12 albums and have achieved several hits on the American Billboard charts.

Also appearing are London rockers The Comet Combo, a six-piece group who perform in the style of Bill Haley; Charlie Hightone and The Rock-It's, Charlie is one of Spain's top rock and roll performers who has played at some of the most prestige festivals in the USA, Canada and Australia; and Roy Dee & the Spitfires, a four-piece rockabilly band from Portugal renowned for their energetic stage show and their incredible musicianship.

Tickets for the main shows in the auditorium and the Hotel Barracuda must be made in advance. Special packages are available: www.rockinrace.com