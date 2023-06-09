Robbie Williams heads to Marenostrum for first appearance on the Costa del Sol The British pop star will be performing in Fuengirola on 15 June

Robbie Williams, the bad boy of British pop, will take to the stage of the Sohail Castle venue on Thursday 15 June for a concert that will be his only performance in Andalucía this year.

This will be the world-renowned singer's first ever performance on the Costa del Sol, and the concert, part of the Marenostrum Fuengirola cycle, will present hits from his latest work, XXV, a compilation album of his 25-year solo career, which began after leaving the boy band Take That at the height of their fame.

The show, which Williams said "he is really looking forward to" in a social media post earlier this year, contains reworked and orchestrated versions of iconic songs from his career, including Angels, Feels, and She's All That, among others.

Williams has sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, clocking up thirteen number one albums in the UK (an achievement only equalled by Elvis Presley), with fourteen number one singles and 18 Brit awards.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 10.30pm (gates open 7.30pm) are available from www.marenostrumfuengirola.com