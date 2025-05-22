Richie Hawtin, the arrival of a legend in Malaga

Matías Stuber Torremolinos Thursday, 22 May 2025, 15:07 Compartir

The most passionate electronic music fans are counting down the hours until Friday night. Others have changed shifts at work or postponed appointments for the next day - all for Richie Hawtin. For the laymen, behind this British-accented name is a pioneer of techno. Not many DJs have contributed so much to the scene and successfully filled dancefloors for so long. This Friday he will headline one of the most eagerly awaited nights at Studio Club, a venue in Torremolinos, which has exploded in popularity recently.

On the brink of its second anniversary, the venue awaits the arrival of an electronic music legend. The line up is completed by Adiel and Orbe; although the spotlight is particularly focused on the 54-year-old Canadian. Age, in this case, is more an indication of expertise than anything else.

Studio Club's fans are awaiting something special from Hawtin's headline. The word 'pioneer' is often overused, but not this time. He's used to playing vinyl, but is also a strong advocate for digital mixing. His collaboration with Skrillex earned him the criticism of the purists.

There is probably no DJ who has explored new technologies and their application in electronic music as much as Hawtin. An almost inexhaustible source of creation, he has left his stamp on 90s Detroit-Techno and the wave of the minimal subgenre from the turn of the century.

A date to remember

The excitement about Hawtin's arrival is also evident among Studio Club management. "We didn't imagine we were going to get here so soon. There are so many great artists, but Richie is special," the club management confessed to SUR.

About to celebrate its second birthday, the mosaic of memories formed in the venue will be added to this Friday. Hawtin's arrival is also the prelude to a summer to remember, at least in terms of electronic music.

Not so long ago, posters like Studio Club's for this Friday, could only be found in Granada, where Industrial Copera has been a beacon in the Andalusian music scene since 1992.

Tickets: www.studioclub.es