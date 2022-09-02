Revving up the art scene Classic cars and children's art mark the 10th anniversary celebrations for the Arts Society in Benahavís

The Arts Society Benahavís is collaborating with classic car clubs, resident artists and the local school to celebrate its 10th anniversary in the centre of Benahavís this Sunday, 4 September between midday and 5pm. A number of classic cars, several of them as precious and rare as old paintings, will be on display at the top of the village, right among its lively bars, restaurants and art galleries. Their proud owners will be at hand to show them off and provide information.

Betty Fooks, founder of the society in 2012 and the inspiration behind the event, says - "It's not often we see so many amazing cars gathered together, but Benahavís is the perfect setting for them."

Tom Burns, embarking on his second season as Chairman, adds, "The village has always given us fantastic support and we are sure everyone will enjoy this unique way of showing art in action."

From the beginning, the society has encouraged young people to take part in art, and children's drawings feature prominently in the anniversary celebrations. Early in the planning stage, well-known artist Francisco Alarcón, visited the village school, Colegio Daidín, to give a morning's art workshop on the development of transport through the ages.

Forty-five children took part, producing some stunning drawings. These will be on show together with the work of local artists who will add their own colour to the occasion.

The lecture season restarts on 27 September and more information on this lecture and other events can be found at: www.theartssocietybenahavis.com