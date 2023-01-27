Retro Malaga vintage car fair revs up at the Palacio de Congresos this weekend malaga The event will also be celebrating 40 years of the Peugeot 205, one of the best-selling vehicles from the manufacturer, and 75 years of the famous Porsche 356

The biggest vintage and classic car fair on the Iberian Peninsula will be taking place at the Palacio de Congresos in Malaga this weekend, 27 to 29 January.

Now in its tenth year, Retro Malaga brings together spectacular examples of cars and motorbikes in an exhibition area covering 11,000 square metres and there will also be more than 130 stands selling parts, accessories and gifts.

Another attraction is the classic parking area, where other people who own this type of vehicle can also go along to meet others and form an impromptu part of the exhibition.

The event will also be celebrating 40 years of the Peugeot 205, one of the best-selling vehicles from the manufacturer, and 75 years of the famous Porsche 356. However, Retro Malaga will definitely not be forgetting the world of motorcycling and will be commemorating the centenary of BMW Motorrad with an exhibition of classic models such as the R25 first series from the 1950s.

There will also be a tribute to Enrique Glückmann Maldonado, a surgeon by profession and enormous fan of the world of motor racing. The Andalusian karting championship of 1975 became very well-known and went on to manage his own team, Gluckmann Racing. The tribute to him will take place in the main pavilion at the Palacio de Congresos at 7pm on Friday.