Piano man brings Elton John Experience to Mijas auditorium The show will be performed by pianist Paul Maxwell and a 12-piece symphonic orchestra

The music of one the world's most flamboyant entertainers will be reproduced during a special concert at the municipal auditorium in Mijas on Saturday 30 July. The Elton John Experience is a concert dedicated to the so called Rocket Man and Bernie Taupin, one of the most successful songwriting duos in the history of modern music.

The show will be performed by Paul Maxwell, otherwise known as the Piano Man, along with his band and a 12-piece symphonic orchestra.

The show is based on Elton John's 50-year career and will include many of his most successful hits, such as Your Song, Candle in the Wind, I'm Still Standing and Sacrifice.

The show, during which Maxwell recreates Elton John's incredible stage presence and musicianship, was first performed at the Marbella Arena last summer and has since received rave reviews. The show has been declared the "most outstanding Elton John tribute in Europe".

Pianist, composer and songwriter Paul Maxwell has become one of the most respected musicians on the coast over the last 30 years. He is an international performer of British origin who has performed on stages all over the world, supporting celebrated musicians such as Michael Bolton, Simply Red, Billy Ocean and George Benson, to name just a few.

Tickets for his show in Mijas, which starts at 10pm, cost 25 euros in advance (35 euros at the door) and are available from www.eventbrite.es or by calling: 633647260.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Ruben money exchange offices.