A painting of unity at the CAC Vélez-Málaga Vélez artist Antonio Belda is exhibiting the triptych La Toma de Málaga, 1487 and the canvases Fuente del Parque and Tuareg

The Centro de Arte Contemporáneo (CAC) Francisco Hernández de Vélez-Málaga has a new exhibition by famous Vélez artist Antonio Belda.

The central work in the exhibition is the large format triptych La Toma de Málaga, 1487 (The Taking of Malaga, 1487), a work created between 2002 and 2005, which represents the reconquest of Malaga by the Catholic Monarchs. The triptych is completed with two other canvases, Fuente del Parque, which shows a sculpture of a nymph with an ewer fountain, and Tuareg, which depicts a nomad on a horse.

The artist expressed the feelings he wants to convey with the main painting in the exhibition. "This is a work that is not about revenge or bad blood between good guys and bad guys, this is a work of friendship, where both King Ferdinand's side and the Muslims represent the best of the people and the two cultures. This is a painting for encounter, it is not a painting of division," he explained.