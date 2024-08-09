Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The artist (2l) with the mayor (3l) and councillors in the CAC. SUR
A painting of unity at the CAC Vélez-Málaga

A painting of unity at the CAC Vélez-Málaga

Vélez artist Antonio Belda is exhibiting the triptych La Toma de Málaga, 1487 and the canvases Fuente del Parque and Tuareg

SUR in English

VÉLEZ-MÁLAGA.

Friday, 9 August 2024, 15:33

Opciones para compartir

The Centro de Arte Contemporáneo (CAC) Francisco Hernández de Vélez-Málaga has a new exhibition by famous Vélez artist Antonio Belda.

The central work in the exhibition is the large format triptych La Toma de Málaga, 1487 (The Taking of Malaga, 1487), a work created between 2002 and 2005, which represents the reconquest of Malaga by the Catholic Monarchs. The triptych is completed with two other canvases, Fuente del Parque, which shows a sculpture of a nymph with an ewer fountain, and Tuareg, which depicts a nomad on a horse.

The artist expressed the feelings he wants to convey with the main painting in the exhibition. "This is a work that is not about revenge or bad blood between good guys and bad guys, this is a work of friendship, where both King Ferdinand's side and the Muslims represent the best of the people and the two cultures. This is a painting for encounter, it is not a painting of division," he explained.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 EU website sets out EES border scheme, says UK Embassy
  2. 2 Drone surveillance service carries out 2,600 missions on Fuengirola beaches since June
  3. 3 Parking permits to be issued to residents of popular Costa del Sol beauty spot
  4. 4 Couple who died in traffic accident in Malaga province on Saturday were going to a wedding reception
  5. 5 Join an organised walk to see the Perseids meteor shower in Malaga province
  6. 6 Fans must enter a ballot if they want one of the 750 remaining Malaga CF season tickets
  7. 7 Town hall announces completion of highly demanded Mijas Golf road safety project
  8. 8 Residents complain about 'poor state' of new Costa del sol green area
  9. 9 Spanish duo claim historic gold in Olympic marathon race walk mixed relay
  10. 10 Torremolinos boosts street cleaning programme during peak summer season

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad