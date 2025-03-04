"Our model is not about mass tourism; we want to stand out as an exclusive, family-friendly destination"

The mayor of Manilva, José Manuel Fernández, discusses the strengths of the town’s tourism offering and its excellent outlook for the current season

Manilva has managed to establish and maintain a unique tourism identity within the Costa del Sol. What are the key factors behind the strengths of its current tourism offering?

The main strength of our town is its people and, of course, the greatness of an area that boasts incomparable spots that make it unique. Our beaches, gastronomy, vineyards, art, culture and history make Manilva the perfect place to visit and enjoy a stay in a town that prioritises sustainability. We want visitors to appreciate our town not only as a holiday destination but also as a potential second home or a place to settle down.

How significant is residential tourism in Manilva?

We are currently conducting studies to obtain accurate data on its impact and to establish regulations. The latest estimates suggest there are over 2,500 properties available for this type of tourism. However, as I mentioned, we are working on our own study as well as regulating it.

How has Manilva managed to maintain its village identity, and use it as a tourist attraction, while evolving from a small town into a tourist destination?

Compared to other areas of the Costa del Sol, Manilva has resisted mass development. As I mentioned earlier, sustainability and well-planned growth are our main goals and also what sets us apart from other models. Our approach doesn’t seek mass tourism but rather attracts individuals or families who see us as a distinctive destination with a strong identity—exclusive, different and family-friendly.

Manilva has been a pioneer in wine tourism with the Manilva Vineyards Interpretation Centre. What does this sector add to Manilva’s tourism offering?

As I keep saying, Manilva is unique, just like our vineyards and the small industries emerging around them. The CIVIMA interpretation centre serves as an important showcase for our vineyards and wines. We must continue improving and expanding it while also promoting our wines, which have already become a reference point, including for tourism and visitors.

How would you assess Manilva’s presence at the latest edition of the Fitur tourism fair in Madrid?

It is a must-attend event under the Costa del Sol brand, and our municipality certainly attracts significant attention. However, we are focusing our tourism promotion on other forums that allow for a more personalised approach and presence. We will continue attending Fitur but with our sights set on key destinations that align with our local tourism model.

What are Manilva's expectations for the next tourist season?

We aim to keep improving our figures, and the work we are doing to create high-quality hotel accommodation reflects this. The newly renovated Casa Club de Duquesa will soon open its doors, offering 25 rooms for golf enthusiasts, all within a revamped course that is set to once again be a benchmark on the Costa del Sol. I can also tell you that we are working to attract tourism based on culture and history, preparing a diverse range of offerings to support this.

Looking ahead, what projects does the town hall have in the pipeline to further enhance Manilva's appeal?

I believe there is little more to add – our offering is unique, and visitors recognise that. The town hall's role is to create synergies and, above all, provide more parking spaces for our municipality. The rest is simple… Manilva is one of a kind.