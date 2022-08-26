A night of shuffle, boogie and blues at The Speakeasy The Blue Stompers Jump Review will be playing their repertoire of West Coast boogie, African-American blues, shuffle and clkassic rhythm and blues

The Blue Stompers will perform in Fuengirola on Saturday. / K.S.

The Speakeasy Jazz Club in Fuengirola (Las Rampas) will host a night for the lovers of authentic foot-stomping blues on Saturday 27 August.

The music, which begins at 11.30 pm, will be supplied by the Costa del Sol's most original blues quartet, The Blue Stompers Jump Review, whose repertoire, which, along with a few blues classics, will include songs from their new CD.

The band, which was formed in 2016, has a distinct style that has its roots in West Coast boogie, African-American blues, shuffle and classic rhythm and blues.

The group consists of four well-established musicians from the UK, Spain and Finland who have all become individually recognised for their musicianship.

The band are no strangers to the blues scene in Spain, and have built a strong following in Andalucía, performing to sell-out audiences at some of the region's most important blues gatherings.

The band will also be joined by special guest artiste, Joaquin Rodríguez Rivas, a member of the Devils Harp Attack, a band made up of several celebrated harmonica players.