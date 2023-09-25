Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Anoraks. SUR
A night of punk rock with attitude in Estepona

The Anoraks and The Wasps, two of the most inspirational bands from the London punk scene, are in concert at Louie Louie

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Monday, 25 September 2023, 10:54

The Louie Louie live music venue in Estepona is hosting a night of punk rock and new wave on Saturday 30 September, a concert offering performances by two of the most inspirational bands from the London punk scene.

The concert, which starts around 11pm, kicks off with The Anoraks, a punk band from East London whose music is described as "catchy punk rock with attitude". The band is well established on the London punk circuit and have many headline festival performances under their belt.

They will be followed by The Wasps, the Costa's most inspirational punk outfit, a band that helped shape the exciting movement that took over the capital during the mid-1970s. The group's uniquely fresh sound captures the ambience of a pubescent revolution that shook the UK with the ferocity of a native uprising

Fronted by original vocalist and songwriter, Jesse Lynn-Dean, the band formed in London in 1976 and cut their teeth with other pioneering groups of the era such as The Sex Pistols, The Clash, The Damned and The Buzzcocks. During this period, the group recorded several singles, and an album called Punkyronics Plus; their repertoire will include early songs from this period, along with new material from the recently released Punk Prayer album.

