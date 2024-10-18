Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Chain recreate the chart-topping hits of Fleetwood Mac. SUR
New Fleetwood Mac tribute show hits the Costa
Music

New Fleetwood Mac tribute show hits the Costa

Named after a Fleetwood Mac song, The Chain is made up of several well-established expat musicians

Tony Bryant

MALAGA.

Friday, 18 October 2024, 18:37

One of the Costa del Sol's newest bands, The Chain, will perform their Fleetwood Mac tribute show for the first time at two popular venues in the province of Malaga at the end of October. The five-piece band can be caught at the Cazbah Live Lounge in Mijas Costa on Saturday, 26 October, and at the Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola the following night.

Named after a Fleetwood Mac song, The Chain is made up of several well-established expat musicians, including Sandie Ann Nielsen and Dario Merino (Auralyn Waves) and Ben and Katie Bright (The Sound of The Commitments tribute show).

The group, consisting of Spanish, British, Argentinian, American, and Danish musicians, offer an authentic immersion into the incredible musical journey of Fleetwood Mac, one of the world's best selling bands of all time.

Formed in London in 1967, Fleetwood Mac achieved a UK number-one single in 1968 with the instrumental, Albatross, which was followed by several top-ten hits. One of their most celebrated albums was Rumours, which sold over ten million copies worldwide and produced chart-topping hits such as Dreams, Don't Stop and Go Your Own Way. Later hits included Big Love, Seven Wonders and Little Lies: many of these iconic songs are part of The Chain's repertoire.

Reservations for tickets for both shows can be made on the venues' social media pages.

