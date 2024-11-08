Never mind Johnny Rotten, here's The Zex Pistols

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Friday, 8 November 2024, 10:06 | Updated 10:28h.

The Costa del Sol's latest tribute act to make its debut in the province will take to the stage at Bonnets Bar in Fuengirola tonight (Friday) for a night of hardcore punk. The Zex Pistols, as the name might suggest, is a tribute to the British band fronted by Johnny Rotten who were pioneers of the punk rock scene that exploded onto the UK music scene in 1976.

The tribute band consists of four established musicians, including Ray Frost (Herman's Hermits), Martin Hope and Roly Quesnel (The Wasps), and Salvador Raymond (The Reinfected). The band formed earlier this year and their repertoire consists of the songs from The Pistols groundbreaking album, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols.

The only studio album of the band the British press branded "foul mouthed" rockers, was released in October 1977, causing divided opinions in the British press and with the public in general.

The game-changing album, marked by its raw energy and offensive lyrics, has influenced many bands and the industry in general, and it launched a tidal wave of young punk bands. The recording is often hailed as one of the most important albums of all time: Rolling Stone magazine named the album the second best of the previous 20 years, after St Peppers by The Beatles.

The record produced several hits for the band, such as Holidays in the Sun, Anarchy in the UK, God Save the Queen and Pretty Vacant, along with more controversial numbers such as Bodies, which forced one British retail chain to refuse to stock it.

The tribute concert will offer most of the songs from this iconic album, along with versions of other well-known punk songs from that era.

Entry to the show, which starts at 11pm, is free, although early arrival is advised.