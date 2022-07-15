Nerja Cave international music and dance festival returns The all Spanish programme includes Pablo Alborán from Malaga and pop, soul and reggaeton sensation Ana Mena from Estepona.

The Festival de Música Cueva de Nerja is back for the 61st time, with an all-Spanish programme including the popular Malaga singer-songwriter Pablo Alborán, Israel Fernández, Víctor Manuel, Ana Mena from Estepona and Rosario Flores, who will be closing this year's event.

All the concerts will be held in the Manuel de Campos auditorium in the gardens next to the cave. It was agreed in 2019 to stop holding performances inside the cave for preservation reasons.

The new auditorium can host 2,445 people, which is more than was previously possible when concerts were held inside the cave.

Pablo Alborán will open the festival on Thursday 21 July. He will be followed by flamenco singer Israel Fernández on Friday 22 July and veteran singer Víctor Manuel will give his concert on Saturday 23 July.

On Thursday 28 July it will be the turn of 25-year-old pop, soul and reggaeton singer Ana Mena from Estepona and Flamenco singer Rosario Flores will close this year's event on Saturday 30th July.

All concerts will start at 10.30pm.

For further information and tickets visit: www.cuevadenerja.es