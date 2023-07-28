Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Suakai will present an adapted version of its show, Reflections. SUR.
A musical experience with a difference heads to Benadalid

The show is part of Música en Cada Rincón, a project that will be performed in some of Spain's remotest places

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 28 July 2023, 18:13

One of Spain's most ingenious musical production companies, Suakai, will bring an adapted version of its large-format show, Reflections, to the small town of Benadalid (Serranía de Ronda) on Wednesday 2 August.

The show is part of the fourth installment of the Música en Cada Rincón (music in every corner) project, which is currently in the middle of a national tour, performing the musical experience in some of the remotest places in Spain.

With the aim of transferring art and culture to populations traditionally excluded from large artistic productions, the performance will bring together a collection of some of the country's most established instrumentalists. The only thing that guides the musicians is the desire to create a unique musical experience.

The group includes talented musicians such as cellist Iván Carmona, percussionist, Igor Arostegi, double bassist Luciano Varela, and violinist Claudia Osés, founder of Suakai.

Reflections, which is based on an interactive musical show in which more than 350 Navarrese musicians have participated, will take the audience on a journey through various contrasting musical styles, from classical to jazz, rock and pop.

Starting at 8pm, the show, which is free, will be held in the grounds of the town's Roman fort.

