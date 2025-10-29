Museo Ralli Marbella embraces AI

SUR in English Marbella Wednesday, 29 October 2025, 09:42 Share

The arrival of artificial intelligence in the museum world seems unstoppable. Its ability to create immersive, personalised and participatory experiences has made it an increasingly important tool in contemporary cultural strategies.

This year, to mark its 25th anniversary, Museo Ralli in Marbella has launched the educational curatorship project (i)realidades and its temporary exhibition Memorias de la tierra. Leónidas Gambartes (Memories of the Earth by Leónidas Gambartes), where artificial intelligence becomes a creative ally. The aim is to integrate AI in a conscious, meaningful way so that it’s more than just a technological tool; it serves as a bridge that encourages participation, curiosity and dialogue between visitors and artworks, placing the public at the heart of the experience and moving the museum towards a more human, participatory and sensitive model.

(i)realidades invites visitors to reflect on the central themes running through the work of Leónidas Gambartes: memory, identity, territory and ritual. The goal is to foster collective learning through collaborative creative practice. Within this framework come the pedagogical tools, particularly those that use artificial intelligence. Visitors are invited to interact with them, creating a two-way exchange. Rather than simply asking questions or collecting data, these tools aim to open channels of communication between the museum and visitors, and among visitors themselves, while also encouraging actions that directly alter the exhibition space.

The virtual expert on Gambartes

Of course, there’s no better guide than a true expert. That’s why the exhibition features a virtual expert who accompanies visitors on their journey, answering questions and offering insights that enrich their understanding of Gambartes’ work. This assistant not only knows every detail about the artist but can also recommend other digital content that enhances the overall experience.

Through conversation, visitors uncover new layers and connections, exploring Gambartes’ symbolic world in a more personal and dynamic way. Access to the virtual expert is available via a QR code in the gallery or on the project’s website.

Creating digital memories

Another distinctive feature is the collective memory mural, a participatory tool that invites visitors to create a visual memory assisted by artificial intelligence. All you need to do is describe the memory you want to capture and choose one of three available artistic styles. The resulting image becomes part of a collective mural that grows with each new contribution, turning into a living archive of shared memories.

A connected museum in constant transformation

Much of the project’s interaction takes place digitally, supported by a dedicated website (www.museoralli.es/irrealidades/). As the devices in the gallery are linked directly to the website, it’s a constantly evolving space that develops alongside the project, enabling real-time interaction. As a result, this virtual space serves as a repository for processes, memories and conversations, helping to extend the project and the museum’s community engagement beyond its physical setting.

The project also includes other interactive installations available both in the gallery and online, as well as an extensive educational programme featuring activities for all audiences. These focus on developing emotion-based ways of thinking through embodied practices, individual and collective artistic creation, and shared and collaborative learning processes.

Museum information:

Free entry

Open Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 5pm and Saturdays from 10am to 4pm, including public holidays.

Tel: 952857923

Mail: marbella@museoralli.es

Web: www.museoralli.es