Municipal band of Fuengirola to honour patron of music with free concert The Fuengirola Municipal band is made up of over forty instrumentalists and has a wide repertoire including opera, classical music and Spanish zarzuela

In order to celebrate the feast day of Saint Cecilia, the patron of music and musicians, the Municipal Band of Fuengirola will offer a concert at the Palacio de la Paz on Saturday 19 November.

Under the direction of conductor Alfredo Alarcón Campoy, the first section of the concert will feature the works of Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Giuseppe Verdi; while the second half will present compositions such as the Florentine March by Julius Fucik, The Coronation March by Giacomo Meyerbeer, and the Opera Overture by Franz von Suppé, among others.

The Municipal Band, which was formed in 1962, is made up of more than forty instrumentalists and their repertoire includes opera, classical and zarzuela. The ensemble has become a benchmark on the Costa del Sol in recent years.

The concert begins at 7.30pm and entry is free until full capacity is reached.