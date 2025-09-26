Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Secciones

Servicios

Destacamos

Borrar
The fair focuses on products produced in the Malaga province. SUR
Food fair

Mijas foodie fair to showcase the province's native products

Around 30 local producers will take part in the Sabor a Málaga brand event from 26 to 28 September

Tony Bryant

Mijas.

Viernes, 26 de septiembre 2025, 02:00

The seventh Sabor a Málaga food and drink fair of the season arrives in Mijas Costa this weekend, where around thirty producers from across the province will gather in Plaza Boulevar to showcase their products.

As is customary with this popular event, the promotional brand of the provincial authority has organised a programme of activities that will focus on the qualities and characteristics of the products from the Malaga province, including demonstrations, tastings, live cooking demonstrations by some of the most established local chefs, and live music, among other attractions.

The fair is a unique opportunity to enjoy the province's local products, meet local producers, and take part in workshops and activities for all ages. In addition, visitors will have the opportunity to sample, and purchase, a variety of hams and other pork products, cheeses, extra virgin olive oils, preserves, breads, pastries and sweets, wines and artisan beers, among others.

The fair, which takes place 26 and 28 September, can be visited between 11am and 10pm on Friday and Saturday, and from 11am until 9pm on Sunday.

The main objective of the Sabor a Málaga brand is to unify the highest quality products in the province under a global image. The brand was launched in 2011 by the provincial government and incorporates over 400 companies from the local food industry.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Couple locked in legal battle after Costa del Sol property purchase falls through
  2. 2 Tickets go on sale for huge Costa del Sol music festival next summer
  3. 3 New app offers real-time info on eastern Costa del Sol buses
  4. 4 Family of missing man in Axarquía area of Malaga province issue urgent appeal for information
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town hall demands that unsealed wells are monitored after death of dog walker and subsequent heated debate
  6. 6 Let your tastebuds loose on flavours from around the world at popular Malaga province foodie fair
  7. 7 Long-awaited football pitch opens in eastern Costa del Sol town
  8. 8 British golfer wins Long Driver European Tour event in Malaga
  9. 9 Mijas strengthens its international image with World Tourism Day 2025 festivities
  10. 10 Age Concern teams up with Save a Life campaign to host gala fundraising night on the Costa

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Mijas foodie fair to showcase the province's native products

Mijas foodie fair to showcase the province&#039;s native products