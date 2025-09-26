Mijas foodie fair to showcase the province's native products

Tony Bryant Mijas. Viernes, 26 de septiembre 2025, 02:00 Compartir

The seventh Sabor a Málaga food and drink fair of the season arrives in Mijas Costa this weekend, where around thirty producers from across the province will gather in Plaza Boulevar to showcase their products.

As is customary with this popular event, the promotional brand of the provincial authority has organised a programme of activities that will focus on the qualities and characteristics of the products from the Malaga province, including demonstrations, tastings, live cooking demonstrations by some of the most established local chefs, and live music, among other attractions.

The fair is a unique opportunity to enjoy the province's local products, meet local producers, and take part in workshops and activities for all ages. In addition, visitors will have the opportunity to sample, and purchase, a variety of hams and other pork products, cheeses, extra virgin olive oils, preserves, breads, pastries and sweets, wines and artisan beers, among others.

The fair, which takes place 26 and 28 September, can be visited between 11am and 10pm on Friday and Saturday, and from 11am until 9pm on Sunday.

The main objective of the Sabor a Málaga brand is to unify the highest quality products in the province under a global image. The brand was launched in 2011 by the provincial government and incorporates over 400 companies from the local food industry.