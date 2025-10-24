Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Food festival

Mijas culinary festival to focus on cheese and wine

Held in Mijas Pueblo this weekend, this event brings together several prominent cheese makers

Tony Bryant

Mijas.

Friday, 24 October 2025, 10:24

Plaza Virgen de la Peña in Mijas Pueblo is hosting the seventh Mijas cheese and wine festival from today (Friday) until Sunday 26 October, an event that will bring together cheesemakers from all over the province.

The festival also has the participation of around 15 bars and restaurants located in the square, along with live music performances, flamenco and dance shows, a formula that has been used in previous years and has proved successful in combining culture and entertainment with a gastronomic appeal.

Organised by the town hall, the foodie event will be inaugurated at midday on Friday, when visitors will have the opportunity to sample, and purchase, a variety of cheeses from several prominent producers. These include Quesos El Pastor del Torcal, a family business based in Antequera dedicated to the maturation and artisanal production of goat's cheese; Quesos Sierra Sur, an award-winning company famed for homemade cheeses and yoghurt; and Quesería El Arquillo, a producer founded in 1945 that makes fresh, semi-cured and cured cheeses flavoured with various herbs, spices and sweet wine.

The event, which has already earned its place on the Costa del Sol's culinary calendar, will also present cheese and wine-pairing demonstrations hosted by local experts.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 UK police issue appeal to locate convicted drugs dealer with links to Spain
  2. 2 A record-breaking 2,300 runners have already signed up for half marathon in Fuengirola next month
  3. 3 Sports tourism revenue continues to climb in Torremolinos and exceeds 4 million euros
  4. 4 Obituary - Anthony Derrick Burns 1946 - 2025
  5. 5 This is why an eastern Costa del Sol town has been recognised for its youth programme
  6. 6 Benalmádena to hold informative sessions about rental grants for vulnerable people
  7. 7 Fuengirola to put spotlight on local social organisations and volunteer-run groups
  8. 8 El Cortijo: a culinary experience driven by a passion for Andalusian cuisine
  9. 9 Residents demand answers as Costa del Sol electricity substation goes into operation
  10. 10 Soriano Vision: see the world through different eyes; optical excellence in the heart of Marbella

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Mijas culinary festival to focus on cheese and wine

Mijas culinary festival to focus on cheese and wine