Mijas culinary festival to focus on cheese and wine

Tony Bryant Mijas. Friday, 24 October 2025, 10:24 Share

Plaza Virgen de la Peña in Mijas Pueblo is hosting the seventh Mijas cheese and wine festival from today (Friday) until Sunday 26 October, an event that will bring together cheesemakers from all over the province.

The festival also has the participation of around 15 bars and restaurants located in the square, along with live music performances, flamenco and dance shows, a formula that has been used in previous years and has proved successful in combining culture and entertainment with a gastronomic appeal.

Organised by the town hall, the foodie event will be inaugurated at midday on Friday, when visitors will have the opportunity to sample, and purchase, a variety of cheeses from several prominent producers. These include Quesos El Pastor del Torcal, a family business based in Antequera dedicated to the maturation and artisanal production of goat's cheese; Quesos Sierra Sur, an award-winning company famed for homemade cheeses and yoghurt; and Quesería El Arquillo, a producer founded in 1945 that makes fresh, semi-cured and cured cheeses flavoured with various herbs, spices and sweet wine.

The event, which has already earned its place on the Costa del Sol's culinary calendar, will also present cheese and wine-pairing demonstrations hosted by local experts.