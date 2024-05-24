Marbella prepares Nagüeles quarry for arrival of top names on music scene

Tony Bryant Friday, 24 May 2024, 09:47 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Starlite Catalan Occidente music festival kicks off again next month with a cycle of rock, pop, contemporary and alternative music concerts, a series that will continue throughout July and August. The popular festival is celebrating its twelfth year and it has established itself as one of the longest-running festivals, with more than 60 days of concerts, and with a programme that includes options for all audiences, ages and musical tastes. The concerts take place between Friday 14 June and Saturday 31 August.

Along with some of Spain's top artists, like Luis Miguel, Malú, Ricky Martin, La Oreja de Van Gogh and Pablo López, the festival will offer concerts by established international musicians such as Mexican singer Lila Downs and Lebanese violin virtuoso Ara Malikian (who is no stranger to the stages and festivals of Malaga province).

There will also be plenty on offer for lovers of flamenco, as the stage at the Nagüeles quarry in Marbella will also host esteemed artists like singer Miguel Poveda, dancer Sara Baras, and the Gypsy Kings (featuring Nicolas Reyes), the flamenco-fusion group who, during the 1980s, helped spread the genre throughout the rest of the world.

British and Irish acts

The line-up also includes some of the UK's most influential bands and singers of the last six decades.

The festival gets going with a concert by British jazz/pop singer and pianist Jamie Cullem (14 June), who has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide; followed by veteran rocker Van Morrison (15 June), whose musical career has spanned seven decades.

Other esteemed performers include the Irish band, The Corrs (10 July), whose music is a fusion of folk, rock and Celtic; Scottish rockers, Simple Minds (22 July), who clocked up a string of hits in the late 1980s with songs like Promised You a Miracle, Alive and Kicking and Don't You Forget About Me; while UB40, featuring Ali Campbell (9 August), will bring their distinctive reggae style to the Marbella stage once again.

One of the world's most successful boy bands, Take That, will offer two performances (14/15 July) as part of their current Life Under the Stars European tour. The band now consists of just three of the original members, Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, although they will still excite the crowd with chart-topping hits like Back for Good, Everything Changes, It Only Takes a Minute and A Million Love Songs.

Other top attractions include Sheryl Crow (21 June), whose most popular hits include All I Wanna Do and Everyday is a Winding Road; Welsh crooner, Tom Jones (23 July), who is no stranger to the Nagüeles quarry stage, and who returns for the second consecutive year to entertain with golden oldies and more recent material; and Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers (3 July), who has positioned himself as one of the most important Latin rappers and reggaeton artists on the scene.

For tickets and full schedule, www.starlitefestival.com