Malaga drive-in to host charity event A range of activities for all members of the family aims to raise funds for three separate organisations

Malaga's drive-in cinema will be hosting the "An inclusive day for all" event on 10 September, which has been organised by Grupo La Pole with the aim of raising funds for three charities: Fundación Andrés Olivares; Asociación Superhéroes Un niño, una sonrisa; and Sociedad Protectora de Animales y Plantas de Málaga.

A wide range of activities and raffles are planned for the event, which will run from 12pm until 12am.

There will be an all-day vehicle exhibition, where cars and motorbikes from the past, present and future will be on display. For the children there will be family entertainment, a mini disco, games, races and a gymkhana for everyone to take part in; as well as a photocall with different superheroes.

The event, which is also pet-friendly, will host stands on animal and environmental care; workshops on adapting dogs to human life or guidelines for dog walks; as well as learning the secrets of dog grooming.

The charity event will cost 5€ per ticket, with under-12s and pets free of charge. Donations can be made and more information can be found at www.grupolapole.com.