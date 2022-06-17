Local artistic association marks its first anniversary

Artsenal Inoxis, an Alhaurín el Grande-based association of artists, will mark its first anniversary with a special cultural event on Saturday 25 June.

As a platform for all artistic expression, which was set up by a group of like-minded artists, the space offers local artists a chance to showcase their works. In its first 12 months, the association has promoted more than 50 artists with exhibitions, concerts and fashion shows, some of which have been used to raise money for local charities. It has also hosted film nights, open mic sessions and painting courses. The anniversary party, which begins at 8pm, is a black and white theme event and attendees are encouraged to dress in either colour.

The night will coincide with the inauguration of the association's second summer exhibition, a collection that brings together the works of 14 Spanish and foreign artists. These include Jesús García Sola, a self-taught sculptor renowned for his bulls, horses, scorpions, tigers and human figures executed in wire and iron; Sebastian Echevarria, an Argentine artist who is celebrated for his colourful portraits of famous celebrities; and Chandy Haggett, a well-established British artist whose silk screen prints depict scenes of the traditional way of life that exists in the Andalusian countryside. Live music will be supplied by The Casette Brothers and Feral Orphans, along with the house DJ, Daniel Quiros.