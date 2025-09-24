Let your tastebuds loose on flavours from around the world at popular Malaga province foodie fair

Jennie Rhodes Cómpeta Wednesday, 24 September 2025, 14:56 Share

The third Taste the World - Sabor a Cómpeta (taste of Cómpeta) foodie event is taking place on Saturday 27 September in the Axarquía town in the east of Malaga province. The event showcases the cuisine of some twenty countries whose residents live in the area.

Sabor a Cómpeta starts at 2pm and takes place on the town's Plaza de España as part of its Tourist and Resident Day, which now includes 50 different nationalities. The dishes are prepared by the locals themselves and there will be 27 stalls serving up international cuisine.

Payment will be made using 'Cómpeta cash', a system created for the occasion. It will be available in booklets of five or ten euros and the tapas will cost two euros. All proceeds will go to two chosen charities: Cáritas and the Todo Ayuda Project, which cares for abused and abandoned animals.

Cómpeta's councillor for residents, Maurice Jonker, explained, "We have residents of 50 different nationalities who live permanently in the municipality. They are going to cook typical dishes from their respective countries with all their love, expressing how they feel about living in Cómpeta."

He added, "The proceeds also go to non-profit organisations such as Caritas and Todo Ayuda Project in defence of animals." He joked that "the event doesn't end until the food is finished". In addition to food, there will be music from DJ Bixo, En Camino, Piano Cat and Kees, Voodoo and Jennifer Singer.