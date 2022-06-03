Legendary sound of Supertramp comes to Benalmádena The Logical Group, founded in 2002, have received the approval of Supertramp founder Roger Hodgson

The revolutionary music of Supertramp, the legendary British band fronted by Roger Hodgson between 1973 and 1983, will be recreated at a special tribute concert in the municipal auditorium in Benalmádena on Saturday 18 June.

Performed by The Logical Group, a five-piece group founded in Barcelona in 2002, the show pays homage to Supertramp's golden era with classic hits like Breakfast in America, The Logical Song, Dreamer and Bloody Well Right.

The band, which has received the approval of Roger Hodgson, have performed their show, which is enhanced with spectacular video projections, all over Europe, receiving rave reviews for their outstanding musicianship and their ability to recreate the distinctive sound of Supertramp live on stage.

Supertramp formed in London in 1969 and stood out for blending progressive rock and pop styles, and especially for a sound that relied heavily on the Wurlitzer electric piano.

The group's line-up changed numerous times throughout their career, although they hit their artistic peak during the middle of the 1970s, when they released ground breaking albums such as Crime of the Century and Breakfast in America.

Tickets for the show, which begins at 9.30pm, cost 30 euros and are available from www.tomaticket.es