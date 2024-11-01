Legendary musicians head to Malaga for return of the International Jazz Festival

Tony Bryant Malaga Friday, 1 November 2024, 10:30 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga is gearing up for one of its biggest autumn music festivals, an event that will bring some of the most established jazz musicians and singers between Saturday 2 and Saturday 9 November. Celebrating its 38th instalment, the Malaga Jazz Festival returns to the stage of the Cervantes theatre, offering concerts by celebrated performers such as American pianist Fred Hersch, the renowned Spanish trio, Benavent, Di Geraldo and Pardo and the legendary Missouri guitarist and composer, Pat Metheny.

The festival begins on Saturday (2 November), with jazz pianist extraordinaire Fred Hersch, who will showcase songs from his new album, Silent Listening; while the flamenco/jazz fusion style of Benavent, Di Geraldo and Pardo, three of the most prominent names in Spanish jazz, will offer their Concert for Malaga on Sunday.

Monday's concert is dedicated to the golden age of Spanish jazz, which celebrates the current boom in young jazz musicians in Spain, with a concert performed by ten of the best newcomers.

Other performances include Eliane Elias (Tuesday), a versatile, orthodox jazz pianist; New Orleans trumpet player Chief Adjuah (Wednesday), known for his jazz fusion skills; Brazilian pianist and guitarist Egberto Gismonti (Thursday), with a concert showcasing traditional Brazilian folk tunes with classical music; and double bass player Christian McBride (Friday), who will pay homage to his mentor, Ray Brown, known for his extensive work with Oscar Peterson and Ella Fitzgerald.

The final night sees the Pat Metheny band on stage with his unique jazz/rock fusion style, during which Metheny will play no less than 12 guitars during his performance, which includes pieces from his most recent albums, DreamBox and MoonDial.

Tickets for the concerts, which start at 8pm, cost between 11 and 75 euros and are available from the theatre's website. There are also special discounts for multiple concerts.