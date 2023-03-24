Compartir Copiar enlace

My Fair Lady? At the Salón Varietés? An iconic show, which I first saw in London in 1958 with Rex Harrison and Julie Andrews.

Believe me, it is an extraordinary performance in Fuengirola, not to be missed.

The amount of work involved in directing a musical of this size should be daunting, but director John Gale more than outdid expectations. He has a fantastic team to assist him, with choreographer Alexandra Avery and musical director James Burn, stage manager Sarah Jane Griffiths Gale, costumes Sandra Lillywhite and Brian Piccolo.