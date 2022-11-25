New Jersey bring tribute to USA rockers Bon Jovi to Benalmádena It will take place on 2 December at the Sala Forever music venue

Fans of the music of American rock band Bon Jovi will enjoy a tribute concert at the Sala Forever live music venue in Benalmádena marina on Friday 2 December.

Performed by the Granada band, New Jersey, the concert is based on the 40-year career of the group which are credited with bridging the gap between heavy metal and pop.

Global recognition

Bon Jovi achieved widespread success and global recognition with their third album, Slippery When Wet, which sold over 20 million copies and included two number 1 hit singles, You Give Love a Bad Name and Living on a Prayer; both of which are included in the tribute band's repertoire.

The concert will also include a performance by special guest artist, El Señor de las Voces (Roberto Ortega), a performer who has built a reputation for reproducing the hits of some of the world's most renowned singers.

Tickets for the concert, which begins at 10pm, cost ten euros and can be reserved on 633 647 260 (Whatsapp) or at the door on the night of the concert.