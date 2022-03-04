Top jazz musicians come together for the coveted MVA Jazz Festival A series of jazz concerts will take place in Malaga, Torremolinos, Ronda, Alhaurín de la Torre and Nerja

The MVA Jazz Festival, an event which brings together top national and international jazz musicians at venues throughout the province of Malaga, kicked off on Thursday and will continue until Friday, 18 March.

Many world-renowned artists will create exclusive bands with musicians from both Malaga and the rest of Spain especially for the occasion.

The concerts will take place in the María Victoria Atencia (MVA) cultural centre in Malaga, as well as in venues in Torremolinos, Ronda, Alhaurín de la Torre and Nerja.

The festival is closely linked to the Alhaurín de la Torre International Jazz Seminar - which celebrates its 18th anniversary this year - since many artists who teach classes at the seminar will offer the concerts at the festival.

The event will present American artistes Kikoski, Bobby Broom, Victor Lewis and Essie Okon, along with musicians such as José Carra, Enrique Oliver and Daniel Torres from Malaga.

American pianist Kikoski won a Grammy Award in 2011 with the Mingus Big Band for the Best Live Jazz Ensemble Album. He has an extensive discography as a band leader and has toured the world performing at top jazz festivals.

Bobby Broom was weaned on the guitar heritage of musicians like Wes Montgomery and Grant Green. He studied at Berklee College of Music, then returned to New York, where he worked with funk jazz trumpeter Tom Browne and also with Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers. In the early 80s, he shared the stage with Sonny Rollins, Kenny Burrell and Miles Davis.

Also in the line-up of artistes scheduled to appear at the festival are Portuguese musicians such as João Pereira, Romeu Tristão and Ricardo Toscano; along with a band made up of musicians from Cadiz, Barcelona and Valencia. Other ensembles include Little Monster, a band consisting of young students from the Alhaurín de la Torre School of Music and Dance.

There will also be a special performance by the Cuban saxophonist Inoidel González, who will team up with renowned Japanese pianist Atsuko Shimada, and the celebrated double bassist, Romeu Tristäo.

Some of the highlights of the festival include a concert in which Salvador Sobral, the Portuguese singer and composer who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2017, will join a sextet of musicians from Malaga on Friday 4 (today) at the MVA; the performance at the MVA (5 March) of The Jesse Davis Quintet, an up-and-coming jazz musician from New Orleans; and the Jam Session Big Band concert in the municipal park in Alhaurín de la Torre on Sunday 6 March.

Tickets for all performances, which are free, can be downloaded at www.mientrada.net