International festive fun at Torrox’s Christmas market There’s music and dancing from British,German and Spanish groups as well as food, drink, gifts and Santa

The Torrox Christmas market begins on Tuesday 6 December at the Parking de Ferrara car park area beside the Iberostar hotel.

Once again the festive event promises a full programme of entertainment until midnight on Sunday 11.

A new addition to this year’s market is an artificial ice skating rink with skates for hire.

While there is music and entertainment from 12pm on the first day, the official opening is taking place at 7.30pm with the German choir Blaue Jungs Shanty Sänger performing as part of the opening ceremony at 8pm and the Jingle Belles British choir on at 8.30pm.

The market opens at midday every day and Father Christmas will be visiting at 6pm each day. The event runs until midnight.

Expect dozens of stalls selling Christmas gifts as well as a bar and other stalls selling a variety of food and of course it wouldn’t be a Christmas market without the traditional glüwein or mulled wine. On each of the days there’s a great mix of music from Spanish, German, British, international groups singing traditional Christmas carols and Christmas songs, to pop and flamenco. DJ Worzel and Nacho DJ will also be playing international pop music each evening.

Music groups

The Jingle Belles said, “last year our Christmas gig at Torrox market was definitely a highlight so we are more than excited to be back this year.” As well as their performance at the inauguration, the choir is also performing on Saturday 10 at 2pm.

New groups joining the lineup this year are the Quadraphonics acapella group based in Puente don Manuel in the Axarquía and the Coro de Cómpeta international choir.

Quadraphonics are singing a mix of pop and Christmas songs and are performing on Saturday 10 December at 6pm.

The Coro de Cómpeta international choir sings in English, Spanish, French and Latin and choir member Robert Billington revealed that they are hoping for some “audience participation”. The Coro de Cómpeta is singing at 4pm on Saturday 10th.