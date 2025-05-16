International cello and piano duo to perfom three concerts in Malaga and Cadiz provinces

Jennie Rhodes Malaga Friday, 16 May 2025, 10:32 Compartir

Wong Doe and Jones Duo are giving three concerts in Malaga and Cadiz provinces this month.

English cellist Michael Kevin Jones and pianist Henry Wong Doe from New Zealand will be at Asociación Coda in Jimena de la Frontera on Friday 23 May, at La Casa del Piano in Monda on Saturday 24 and at El Molino de Cajiz (Vélez-Málaga) on Sunday 25.

The duo, who are coming to Spain on the back of a tour of Canada, will be performing pieces by Franz Josef Haydn (Sonata in E minor), Isaac Albéniz (Iberia, Book IV: I: Málaga), Max Bruch (Kol Nidrei, Op. 47), Daniel van Goens (Scherzo Op. 12 No. 2) and Sergei Prokofiev (Sonata in C major op 119) and Sergei Rachmaninov (Sonata for cello and piano op 19).

Studies

Michael Kevin Jones currently lives in Madrid. He studied Music and Performance Piano/Cello at the Royal College of Music in London and while studying there he was chosen to play for the royal family and awarded a German government scholarship to study in Cologne. He continued his studies at the Robert Schumann Hochschule in Düsseldorf.

Henry Wong Doe is a graduate of the Juilliard School and has won prestigious prizes including two Audience Favorite awards in the Arthur Rubinstein, Busoni and Sydney international piano competitions.

He has performed at world-famous venues including Carnegie Hall, Martin-in-the-Fields London, Esplanade Theatres on the Bay in Singapore and the Sydney Opera House. Henry currently works as professor of piano and keyboard at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

The Wong Doe and Jones Duo have been performing since 2015 having met following a performance in New York. They have since recorded two albums of rediscovered works for cello and piano with the European label HR Recordings.

The concert at Asociación Coda in Jimera de la Frontera starts at 8pm and tickets cost 20 euros or 15 for members (a.c.coda1996@gmail.com).

The Concert in Monda starts at 7pm and tickets cost 30 euros (www.musicaconencanto.org).

The concert at El Molino de Cajiz at starts 7pm and tickets cost 15 euros (www.elmolinodecajiz.com).