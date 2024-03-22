Highland bagpipes take centre stage in Malaga

Sections
A musical initiative under the banner of Bagpipes of the World will be held at the Sociedad Economica de Amigos del Pais centre in Plaza de la Constitución in Malaga tonight (Friday) at 7pm.
The free event will include a talk about the difference between Scottish bagpipes and those from other places around the world, such as Galicia and Asturias in northern Spain.
The night will have the collaboration of Leslie Thomson, founder of Sur Pipes Band, the Costa del Sol's only bagpipe band.
Thomson, who first became acquainted with the instrument in Buenos Aires at the age of eight, will offer a bagpipe performance after the talk.
